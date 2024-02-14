Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 5.07 million Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $104.68 changed hands at $0.4 or 0.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.85B. EMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.98% off its 52-week high of $105.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.94, which suggests the last value was 26.5% up since then. When we look at Emerson Electric Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.
Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information
Instantly EMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 105.71 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.55%, with the 5-day performance at 11.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is 10.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Emerson Electric Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.16% over the past 6 months, a 21.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%.
EMR Dividends
Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06. The 1.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.