Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 5.07 million Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $104.68 changed hands at $0.4 or 0.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.85B. EMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.98% off its 52-week high of $105.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.94, which suggests the last value was 26.5% up since then. When we look at Emerson Electric Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Instantly EMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 105.71 added 0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.55%, with the 5-day performance at 11.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is 10.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.