Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $2.04 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.95M. SOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.12% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 24.51% up since then. When we look at Emeren Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.97K.
Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) trade information
Instantly SOL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.21 subtracted -2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.27%, with the 5-day performance at 30.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) is -9.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.
Emeren Group Ltd ADR (SOL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Emeren Group Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.92% over the past 6 months, a -137.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%.
Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of Emeren Group Ltd ADR shares while 48.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.60%. There are 48.16% institutions holding the Emeren Group Ltd ADR stock share, with Shah Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 99.85% of the shares, roughly 17.43 million SOL shares worth $53.69 million.
Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 24.61% or 4.3 million shares worth $16.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 2.26 million shares estimated at $7.84 million under it, the former controlled 12.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 8.73% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $5.29 million.