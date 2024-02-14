Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: SOL) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $2.04 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.95M. SOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.12% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 24.51% up since then. When we look at Emeren Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.97K.

Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Instantly SOL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.21 subtracted -2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.27%, with the 5-day performance at 30.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emeren Group Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL) is -9.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.