Edgio Inc (NASDAQ: EGIO) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $52.46M. EGIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -600.0% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 4.55% up since then. When we look at Edgio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Instantly EGIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2790 subtracted -8.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.60%, with the 5-day performance at -14.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) is -10.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.