Dynatrace Inc (DT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 5.54 million Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $52.06 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.41B. DT’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.96% off its 52-week high of $61.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.21, which suggests the last value was 28.52% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.00 subtracted -0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.81%, with the 5-day performance at -12.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) is -7.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.