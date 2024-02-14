Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) Shares Are Down -7.51% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 6.5 million Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $41.90 changed hands at -$0.34 or -0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.85B. DVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.23% off its 52-week high of $61.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.47, which suggests the last value was 3.41% up since then. When we look at Devon Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Instantly DVN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 42.59 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.51%, with the 5-day performance at 2.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) is -2.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.