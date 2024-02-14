Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session,, 1.3 million Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.80 changing hands around $0.14 or 1.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.72B. DB’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.53% off its 52-week high of $14.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.85, which suggests the last value was 30.86% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.89 added 1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.54%, with the 5-day performance at 1.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.