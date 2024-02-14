DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) Shares Are Up 16.27% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session,, 1.14 million DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $121.81 changing hands around $8.21 or 7.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.12B. DVA’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.97% off its 52-week high of $116.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $71.51, which suggests the last value was 41.29% up since then. When we look at DaVita Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 905.36K.

DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) trade information

Instantly DVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 128.28 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.27%, with the 5-day performance at 9.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) is 16.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.59 days.