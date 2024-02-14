Could uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at -$0.63 or -10.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $254.35M. QURE’s last price was a discount, traded about -322.56% off its 52-week high of $22.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.19, which suggests the last value was 2.44% up since then. When we look at uniQure N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information

Instantly QURE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.09 subtracted -10.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is -13.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.