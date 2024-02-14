Could uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at -$0.63 or -10.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $254.35M. QURE’s last price was a discount, traded about -322.56% off its 52-week high of $22.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.19, which suggests the last value was 2.44% up since then. When we look at uniQure N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23.
uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) trade information
Instantly QURE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.09 subtracted -10.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is -13.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.
uniQure N.V. (QURE) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the uniQure N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.43% over the past 6 months, a -134.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.59%. The 2024 estimates are for uniQure N.V. earnings to decrease by -132.90%.
uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.34% of uniQure N.V. shares while 75.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.67%. There are 75.86% institutions holding the uniQure N.V. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.34% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million QURE shares worth $56.67 million.
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 2.85 million shares worth $32.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $14.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $8.09 million.