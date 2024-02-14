Could Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 7.91 million Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $7.98 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. UAA’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.22% off its 52-week high of $10.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.29, which suggests the last value was 21.18% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.98 million.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.40 subtracted -4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.