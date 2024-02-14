Could Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 8.25 million Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $156.47 changed hands at -$1.38 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $376.67B. JNJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.46% off its 52-week high of $175.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $144.95, which suggests the last value was 7.36% up since then. When we look at Johnson & Johnson’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.05 million.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Instantly JNJ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 159.37 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is -3.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.