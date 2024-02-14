Could Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 6.24 million Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $61.98 changed hands at $3.15 or 5.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.52B. HWM’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.13% off its 52-week high of $59.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.17, which suggests the last value was 38.42% up since then. When we look at Howmet Aerospace Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.
Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) trade information
Instantly HWM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 61.98 added 5.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.52%, with the 5-day performance at 6.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) is 11.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.
Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Howmet Aerospace Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.92% over the past 6 months, a 27.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Howmet Aerospace Inc earnings to increase by 18.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.39% per year.
HWM Dividends
Howmet Aerospace Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06. The 0.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.