Coterra Energy Inc’s (NYSE: CTRA) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 7.63 million Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $24.08 changed hands at -$0.53 or -2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.11B. CTRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.13% off its 52-week high of $29.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.25, which suggests the last value was 7.6% up since then. When we look at Coterra Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.23 million.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.69 subtracted -2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) is -5.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.