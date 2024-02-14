Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 4.92 million Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $23.69 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.35B. CRBG’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.61% off its 52-week high of $25.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.72, which suggests the last value was 46.31% up since then. When we look at Corebridge Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Instantly CRBG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.95 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.37%, with the 5-day performance at 1.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is -1.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.