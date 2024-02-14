Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 1.34 million Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.89 changing hands around $0.22 or 6.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.51B. CORZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.81% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 32.9% up since then. When we look at Core Scientific Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Instantly CORZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.11 added 6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.23%, with the 5-day performance at 13.56% in the green. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.