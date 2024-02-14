Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 6.31 million Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $109.77 changed hands at -$1.33 or -1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $130.34B. COP’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.02% off its 52-week high of $127.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.98, which suggests the last value was 18.03% up since then. When we look at Conoco Phillips’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.87 million.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Instantly COP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 115.29 subtracted -1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.43%, with the 5-day performance at -1.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) is -1.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.