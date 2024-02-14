Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.86 changed hands at -$0.43 or -1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.84B. CAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.97% off its 52-week high of $38.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.16, which suggests the last value was 6.33% up since then. When we look at Conagra Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Instantly CAG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.45 subtracted -1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.26%, with the 5-day performance at -5.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) is -6.00% down.