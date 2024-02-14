Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 8.07 million Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $7.35 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05B. CRK’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.4% off its 52-week high of $13.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.30, which suggests the last value was 0.68% up since then. When we look at Comstock Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.84 subtracted -4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.95%, with the 5-day performance at -2.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is -17.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.17 days.