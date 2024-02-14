CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session,, 4.74 million CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.36M. CNEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -830.37% off its 52-week high of $12.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 10.37% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 118.77K.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7200 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -13.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.