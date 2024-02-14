CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session,, 4.74 million CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.36M. CNEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -830.37% off its 52-week high of $12.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 10.37% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 118.77K.
CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information
Instantly CNEY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7200 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -13.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.
CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.54% of CN Energy Group Inc shares while 0.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.16%. There are 0.14% institutions holding the CN Energy Group Inc stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2050.0 CNEY shares worth $2808.0.
Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 677.0 shares worth $927.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
With 289.0 shares estimated at $395.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.