CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 0.96 million CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $216.60 changing hands around $9.17 or 4.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $77.97B. CME’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.8% off its 52-week high of $218.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $169.76, which suggests the last value was 21.63% up since then. When we look at CME Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) trade information

Instantly CME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 219.09 added 4.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.85%, with the 5-day performance at 5.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) is 9.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.