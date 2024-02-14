Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 10.31 million Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $30.75 changed hands at -$1.47 or -4.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.34B. CFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.72% off its 52-week high of $43.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.77, which suggests the last value was 25.95% up since then. When we look at Citizens Financial Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Instantly CFG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.61 subtracted -4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.21%, with the 5-day performance at -2.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) is -2.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.