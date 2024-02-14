Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 6.98 million Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $150.60 changed hands at -$1.48 or -0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $283.44B. CVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.21% off its 52-week high of $173.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $139.62, which suggests the last value was 7.29% up since then. When we look at Chevron Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.00 million.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Instantly CVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 155.32 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.97%, with the 5-day performance at -1.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) is 2.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.21 days.