Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.66 million Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $7.60 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.49B. CX’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.92% off its 52-week high of $8.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.72, which suggests the last value was 37.89% up since then. When we look at Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.81 subtracted -2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.94%, with the 5-day performance at -12.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is -3.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.