Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.66 million Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $7.60 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.49B. CX’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.92% off its 52-week high of $8.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.72, which suggests the last value was 37.89% up since then. When we look at Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information
Instantly CX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.81 subtracted -2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.94%, with the 5-day performance at -12.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is -3.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.64% over the past 6 months, a 52.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.2 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $4.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.92 billion and $4.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.