Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session,, 2.24 million Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.23 changing hands around $2.35 or 3.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.42B. CELH’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.8% off its 52-week high of $68.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.75, which suggests the last value was 57.01% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 63.90 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.14%, with the 5-day performance at 7.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 3.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.56 days.