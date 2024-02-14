Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session,, 2.24 million Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.23 changing hands around $2.35 or 3.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.42B. CELH’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.8% off its 52-week high of $68.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.75, which suggests the last value was 57.01% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.
Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information
Instantly CELH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 63.90 added 3.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.14%, with the 5-day performance at 7.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 3.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.56 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.16% over the past 6 months, a 185.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.13%. The 2024 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 186.69%.
Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.84% of Celsius Holdings Inc shares while 65.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.83%. There are 65.04% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million CELH shares worth $1.27 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.14% or 4.08 million shares worth $609.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $475.66 million under it, the former controlled 5.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $264.1 million.