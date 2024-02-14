Cameco Corp. (CCJ): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 5.94 million Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $41.86 changed hands at -$1.78 or -4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.16B. CCJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.62% off its 52-week high of $51.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.69, which suggests the last value was 43.41% up since then. When we look at Cameco Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.33 subtracted -4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.88%, with the 5-day performance at -12.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) is -16.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.