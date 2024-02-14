BXMT Stock: More Upside For Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT)?

In the latest trading session,, 1.21 million Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.13 changing hands around $1.01 or 5.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.30B. BXMT’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.52% off its 52-week high of $23.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.60, which suggests the last value was 13.23% up since then. When we look at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Instantly BXMT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.29 added 5.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.06%, with the 5-day performance at 4.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) is -8.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.18 days.