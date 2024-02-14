BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.03 or -18.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.26M. BZFD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1229.41% off its 52-week high of $2.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at BuzzFeed Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40.
BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information
Instantly BZFD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2126 subtracted -18.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.04%, with the 5-day performance at -8.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -34.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.
BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BuzzFeed Inc will rise 108.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.00% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BuzzFeed Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $73.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.62 million and $67.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.70%.
BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.06% of BuzzFeed Inc shares while 37.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.35%. There are 37.24% institutions holding the BuzzFeed Inc stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.20% of the shares, roughly 15.33 million BZFD shares worth $7.74 million.
General Atlantic, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 7.86 million shares worth $3.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.11 million shares estimated at $1.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.24 million.