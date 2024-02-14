BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.03 or -18.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.26M. BZFD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1229.41% off its 52-week high of $2.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at BuzzFeed Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2126 subtracted -18.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.04%, with the 5-day performance at -8.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -34.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.