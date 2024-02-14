BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.3 million BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $3.89 changed hands at -$0.43 or -9.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $238.38M. BRCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.6% off its 52-week high of $8.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 35.48% up since then. When we look at BRC Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33.

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Instantly BRCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.35 subtracted -9.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.16%, with the 5-day performance at -8.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) is -4.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.73 days.