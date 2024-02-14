Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.91 million Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $64.97 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.18B. BSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.99% off its 52-week high of $65.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.92, which suggests the last value was 29.32% up since then. When we look at Boston Scientific Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Instantly BSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.61 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) is 8.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.