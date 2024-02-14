Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.91 million Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $64.97 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.18B. BSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.99% off its 52-week high of $65.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.92, which suggests the last value was 29.32% up since then. When we look at Boston Scientific Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05.
Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) trade information
Instantly BSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.61 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) is 8.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.
Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Boston Scientific Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.57% over the past 6 months, a 9.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boston Scientific Corp. will rise 8.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.68 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Boston Scientific Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.39 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.05%. The 2024 estimates are for Boston Scientific Corp. earnings to increase by 10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.04% per year.