Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 8.25 million Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $204.46 changed hands at -$4.87 or -2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $124.75B. BA’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.85% off its 52-week high of $267.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.25, which suggests the last value was 13.8% up since then. When we look at Boeing Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.34 million.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 213.77 subtracted -2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.56%, with the 5-day performance at -1.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is -6.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.