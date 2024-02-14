Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 6.26 million Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $17.36 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.91B. OWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.59% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 44.12% up since then. When we look at Blue Owl Capital Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.
Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) trade information
Instantly OWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.33 subtracted -1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.51%, with the 5-day performance at 10.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) is 16.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.09 days.
Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Blue Owl Capital Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.87% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%.
OWL Dividends
Blue Owl Capital Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09. The 3.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.55. It is important to note, however, that the 3.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.