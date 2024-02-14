Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 6.26 million Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $17.36 changed hands at -$0.33 or -1.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.91B. OWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.59% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.70, which suggests the last value was 44.12% up since then. When we look at Blue Owl Capital Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.33 subtracted -1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.51%, with the 5-day performance at 10.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) is 16.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.09 days.