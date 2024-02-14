Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $9.63 changed hands at -$0.57 or -5.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.12B. BILI’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.63% off its 52-week high of $25.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 8.62% up since then. When we look at Bilibili Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.74.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.50 subtracted -5.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.87%, with the 5-day performance at -5.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) is -9.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.