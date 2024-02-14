Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BCYC) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $21.40 changed hands at $3.98 or 22.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $906.93M. BCYC’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.09% off its 52-week high of $28.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.54, which suggests the last value was 41.4% up since then. When we look at Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Instantly BCYC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.74 added 22.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.36%, with the 5-day performance at 24.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) is 15.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.16 days.