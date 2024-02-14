Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 8.46 million Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $29.01 changed hands at -$0.49 or -1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.04B. BKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.54% off its 52-week high of $37.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.12, which suggests the last value was 9.96% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.57 million.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.69 subtracted -1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.13%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) is -7.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.