Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) Lose -9.61%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $6.68 changed hands at -$0.71 or -9.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $422.44M. CDMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.12% off its 52-week high of $21.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.07, which suggests the last value was 39.07% up since then. When we look at Avid Bioservices Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Instantly CDMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.45 subtracted -9.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.77%, with the 5-day performance at 2.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 6.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.29 days.