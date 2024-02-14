Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 11.53 million Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $22.14 changed hands at -$0.42 or -1.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.98B. AVTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.05% off its 52-week high of $25.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.63, which suggests the last value was 24.89% up since then. When we look at Avantor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Instantly AVTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.99 subtracted -1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.02%, with the 5-day performance at -6.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is 0.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.