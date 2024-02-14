Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session,, 1.75 million Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.19 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.85B. ATMU’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.42% off its 52-week high of $25.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.21, which suggests the last value was 17.94% up since then. When we look at Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.48K.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) trade information

Instantly ATMU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.64 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) is -1.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.49 days.