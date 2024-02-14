Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session,, 1.75 million Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.19 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.85B. ATMU’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.42% off its 52-week high of $25.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.21, which suggests the last value was 17.94% up since then. When we look at Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 369.48K.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) trade information
Instantly ATMU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.64 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) is -1.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.49 days.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $382.48 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $390.88 million.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU)'s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.93% of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares while 32.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 168.09%. There are 32.06% institutions holding the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.22 million ATMU shares worth $48.65 million.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.90% or 1.58 million shares worth $34.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $42.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $18.78 million.