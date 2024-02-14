Are Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the latest trading session,, 0.92 million Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.19 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.91B. SE’s current price is a discount, trading about -110.57% off its 52-week high of $88.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.35, which suggests the last value was 18.58% up since then. When we look at Sea Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.12 million.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.64 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.17%, with the 5-day performance at -3.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is 18.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.