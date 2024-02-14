Are Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 4.95 million Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $281.15 changed hands at -$6.17 or -2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.15B. CRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.01% off its 52-week high of $295.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $159.65, which suggests the last value was 43.22% up since then. When we look at Salesforce Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.70 million.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 295.24 subtracted -2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.84%, with the 5-day performance at -1.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is 3.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.