Are Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.35 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.38B. PSTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.06% off its 52-week high of $45.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 47.72% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.
Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information
Instantly PSTG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.34 subtracted -0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 17.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.84% over the past 6 months, a 4.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.00%.
Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.50% of Pure Storage Inc shares while 87.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.89%. There are 87.78% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 46.13 million PSTG shares worth $1.7 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.99% or 31.15 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.94 million shares estimated at $510.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 9.18 million shares worth around $338.18 million.