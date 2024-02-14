Are Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 0.86 million Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.35 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.38B. PSTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.06% off its 52-week high of $45.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 47.72% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.34 subtracted -0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 17.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.