Are BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.65 million BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $2.71 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.59B. BB’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.18% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 4.43% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 million.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.88 subtracted -3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.45%, with the 5-day performance at -1.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) is -20.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.35 days.