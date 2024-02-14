Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session,, 1.06 million Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.94 changing hands around $0.51 or 20.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.49B. ANGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.18% off its 52-week high of $4.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 47.62% up since then. When we look at Angi Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.72K.
Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information
Instantly ANGI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 added 20.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.07%, with the 5-day performance at 23.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 27.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.36 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Angi Inc (ANGI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Angi Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.13% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Angi Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $331.55 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Angi Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $367.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $392.41 million and $403.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.70%.