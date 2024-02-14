Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session,, 1.06 million Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.94 changing hands around $0.51 or 20.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.49B. ANGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.18% off its 52-week high of $4.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.54, which suggests the last value was 47.62% up since then. When we look at Angi Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.72K.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Instantly ANGI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 added 20.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.07%, with the 5-day performance at 23.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 27.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.36 days.