Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $5.57 changed hands at -$0.57 or -9.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $457.76M. AVXL’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.46% off its 52-week high of $10.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 12.03% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.15 subtracted -9.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.12%, with the 5-day performance at -3.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -6.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.54 days.