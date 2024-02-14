Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $5.57 changed hands at -$0.57 or -9.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $457.76M. AVXL’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.46% off its 52-week high of $10.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 12.03% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information
Instantly AVXL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.15 subtracted -9.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.12%, with the 5-day performance at -3.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -6.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.54 days.
Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.07% over the past 6 months, a 11.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation will rise 23.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation earnings to decrease by -1.11%.