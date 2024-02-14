Analyzing Yield10 Bioscience Inc(NASDAQ: YTEN) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session,, 1.28 million Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changing hands around $0.01 or 4.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.05M. YTEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1480.0% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 28.0% up since then. When we look at Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Instantly YTEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -31.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3320 added 4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.52%, with the 5-day performance at -31.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 15.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yield10 Bioscience Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.72% over the past 6 months, a 26.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 35.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yield10 Bioscience Inc will rise 58.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87k and $60k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Yield10 Bioscience Inc earnings to increase by 27.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.17% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares while 5.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.31%. There are 5.35% institutions holding the Yield10 Bioscience Inc stock share, with Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.07% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million YTEN shares worth $64509.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 62497.0 shares worth $16249.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 49447.0 shares estimated at $12856.0 under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 40451.0 shares worth around $10517.0.