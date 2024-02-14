Analyzing VIZIO Holding Corp(NYSE: VZIO) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 7.61 million VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $9.75 changed hands at $1.93 or 24.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. VZIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.31% off its 52-week high of $10.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.82, which suggests the last value was 50.56% up since then. When we look at VIZIO Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.22K.

VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.28 added 24.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.62%, with the 5-day performance at 35.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) is 30.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.