Analyzing VIZIO Holding Corp(NYSE: VZIO) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 7.61 million VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $9.75 changed hands at $1.93 or 24.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. VZIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.31% off its 52-week high of $10.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.82, which suggests the last value was 50.56% up since then. When we look at VIZIO Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.22K.
VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) trade information
Instantly VZIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.28 added 24.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.62%, with the 5-day performance at 35.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) is 30.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.
VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.08% of VIZIO Holding Corp shares while 38.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.80%. There are 38.69% institutions holding the VIZIO Holding Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.90% of the shares, roughly 5.89 million VZIO shares worth $39.73 million.
Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 5.37 million shares worth $36.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $12.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $14.48 million.