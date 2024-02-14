Analyzing T-Mobile US Inc(NASDAQ: TMUS) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 4.77 million T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $161.48 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $191.66B. TMUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.77% off its 52-week high of $165.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $124.92, which suggests the last value was 22.64% up since then. When we look at T-Mobile US Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06.

Instantly TMUS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 162.91 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is -0.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the T-Mobile US Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.76% over the past 6 months, a 32.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for T-Mobile US Inc will rise 23.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.03 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that T-Mobile US Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $19.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.81 billion and $19.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.59%. The 2024 estimates are for T-Mobile US Inc earnings to increase by 31.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.91% per year.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.31% of T-Mobile US Inc shares while 41.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.20%. There are 41.18% institutions holding the T-Mobile US Inc stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.65% of the shares, roughly 43.34 million TMUS shares worth $7.0 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.65% or 43.38 million shares worth $7.0 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.45 million shares estimated at $3.3 billion under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 16.48 million shares worth around $2.66 billion.