Analyzing P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session,, 0.65 million P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.12 changing hands around $0.05 or 5.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $129.64M. PIII’s current price is a discount, trading about -396.43% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at P3 Health Partners Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.94K.

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Instantly PIII is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1899 added 5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.21%, with the 5-day performance at 3.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) is -9.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.99 days.