Analyzing Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at -$0.12 or -4.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $623.41M. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.71% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.45, which suggests the last value was 7.2% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.84.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.84 subtracted -4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.16%, with the 5-day performance at -4.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) is -6.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.63 days.