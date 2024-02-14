Analyzing Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 5.25 million Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $31.70 changed hands at -$0.34 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.14B. IPG’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.18% off its 52-week high of $40.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.20, which suggests the last value was 14.2% up since then. When we look at Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.
Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information
Instantly IPG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.24 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.88%, with the 5-day performance at -3.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is -0.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.91% over the past 6 months, a -3.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. will fall -7.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.27 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.2 billion and $2.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.92%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.
IPG Dividends
Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 3.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 3.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.