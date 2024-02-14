Analyzing HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 0.65 million HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.62 changing hands around $0.26 or 0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.24B. HDB’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.67% off its 52-week high of $71.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.16, which suggests the last value was 0.87% up since then. When we look at HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Instantly HDB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 54.95 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.58%, with the 5-day performance at -5.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) is -13.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.