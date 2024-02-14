Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 6.64 million Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $184.69 changed hands at -$9.36 or -4.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.58B. ADI’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.79% off its 52-week high of $202.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $154.99, which suggests the last value was 16.08% up since then. When we look at Analog Devices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Instantly ADI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 195.68 subtracted -4.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.99%, with the 5-day performance at -2.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is -1.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.